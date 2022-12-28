Chelsea star Reece James posts message after fresh injury setback: '2022 has been the toughest year to date'

Reece James has called 2022 "the toughest year" of his career so far after suffering an injury setback during Chelsea's win over Bournemouth.

James injured again vs Bournemouth

Couldn't continue after feeling pain in his knee

Missed World Cup due to knee problem

WHAT HAPPENED? James started the 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in his first competitive appearance since suffering a serious knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11. The 23-year-old missed out on a place in England's World Cup squad due to the issue, and his return to club action did not go to plan as he had to be replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta in the 53rd minute of the match while Chelsea were 2-0 up. The right-back has shared an emotional message on social media following the fresh blow, admitting that his fitness woes over the past year have had a negative impact on him mentally.

WHAT THEY SAID: James wrote on Twitter: "2022 has been the toughest year to date. Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed. It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy & happiness."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James went straight down the Stamford Bridge tunnel after feeling pain in his knee and Chelsea boss Graham Potter may be without the defender for another lengthy period. He said when quizzed on James' condition after the game: "I'm not sure on the state of the injury. Too early to say. You can see his quality. It's a blow for us. Fingers crossed. We'll see how bad it is."

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The right-back will undergo tests on his knee to get a clearer picture of the extent of the injury. However, he is unlikely to be available for Chelsea's trip to Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.