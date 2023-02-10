Will Chelsea sign Joao Felix on a permanent transfer? Atletico Madrid loanee discusses future plans

Joao Felix is ruling nothing out when it comes to his long-term future, with a permanent transfer to Chelsea still a possibility for the Portuguese.

Portuguese joined on loan in January

Sent off on debut for Blues

Is enjoying his time in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old forward completed a loan move to Stamford Bridge during the winter transfer window, with a change of scenery sought following a tough spell at Atletico Madrid. There is no purchase option within Felix’s deal in west London, but Chelsea may decide to enter into talks if the player, who was sent off on his debut against Fulham on January 12, ends up making a big impression in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Felix has told AS when asked about the possibility of staying in England: “They don’t have a purchase option. They would have to reach an agreement with Atletico. I’ve only been here a few weeks, a month. I am learning everything. I am very comfortable but nobody knows the future. I was already looking for a change of scene a while ago because it was difficult to get used to the way of playing. I left [Atletico] because my head was already full from trying so hard and not being able to. It had to be in this market and I think it has been good for Atletico and for me too.

“Contrary to what many people say, Miguel [Angel Gil, Atletico’s CEO] has always trusted me a lot, he has always broken his arm for me. I have a good relationship with him. I appreciate him letting me leave now because I needed it, I wasn’t right any more. Miguel has always believed in me and I think he still believes. He sees me as a hope for Atletico, but we’ll see. I don’t know what is going to happen in my life, nor is it known what will happen with Cholo [Diego Simeone], as I said, we will have to wait until June.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix may not have got off to the best of starts with Chelsea, as he lasted just 58 minutes on debut and has subsequently had to serve a three-match ban, but he claims to be feeling settled in his new surroundings. He added on life with the Blues: “It is a great club, as we all know. The facilities are very, very good, they have everything. They have a lot of people around the team so that everything is fine and that makes the difference. It is very well structured. During one of my first days he [Graham Potter] called me into his office. We were talking about his game plan, the plan he has for me. He explained to me how the team plays, what they do. I really liked that he spoke with me. He shows that he is a very good person and a great coach.”

WHAT NEXT? Felix will be back in Potter’s thoughts when Chelsea – who sit ninth in the Premier League table despite indulging in the most elaborate of spending sprees across the 2022-23 campaign – take in a trip to London rivals West Ham on Saturday.