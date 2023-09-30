Chelsea finally have a shirt sponsor! Blues confirm short-term deal with sports data company Infinite Athlete

- Chelsea confirm front-of-shirt sponsor
- Had been playing in sponsor-less kits
Women's team will wear sponsor first
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues had been playing without a front-of-shirt sponsor in the opening weeks of the season as the club sought a commercially beneficial agreement. A one-season, £40 million ($48m) deal was agreed with Infinite Athlete more than a month ago pending Premier League clearance, which was finally granted on Wednesday.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The women's team are set to debut the new shirt sponsor when they take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
It's taken a while for Chelsea to find a suitable sponsor. An agreement with Paramount+ fell through due to Premier League broadcasting regulations, while a proposal from online casino Stake was met with fan backlash. The Blues had evidently been waiting to make the announcement, as the new sponsor inadvertently appeared in a promotional video from Sky Sports six weeks ago.
IN A PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The women's team will debut the new-look shirts on Sunday, while the men's team will wear it for the first time against Fulham on Monday night.