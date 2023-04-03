Chelsea to shell out £13m in compensation to Graham Potter taking their managerial costs to over £50m in just nine months

Chelsea's massive managerial costs have taken another hit as they need to pay £13m in compensation to Graham Potter following his early exit.

Potter sacked after Aston Villa loss

Blues must now pay compensation

Managerial costs rise by £50m in nine months

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea sacked Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge of the club following a run of poor performances that had seen the Blues slip to 11th place in the Premier League. The former Brighton manager is now scheduled to be paid £13 millon in dues after his exit from the London-based club, as reported by the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues forked out a record fee of almost £22m when they signed Potter and his staff from Brighton. The 47-year-old also received a salary of around £7m during his brief spell in west London. Chelsea had previously been forced to hand previous manager Thomas Tuchel a compensation package of around £10m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The increased managerial costs are likely to force Chelsea to makes extensive sales in the upcoming summer transfer window after they registered losses of £121m for the 2021-22 season. Failure to qualify for next season's Champions League will also add to the club's financial problems ahead of the new campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will now continue their hunt to find their next manager with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino leading the race.