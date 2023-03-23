Chelsea urged to SELL Christian Pulisic & Mason Mount to fund £100m Joao Felix permanent transfer from Atletico Madrid

Chelsea should be looking to sell Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount in order to help fund a £100m ($123m) transfer for Joao Felix, says Frank Leboeuf.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues took Portugal international forward Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid in the January window and will need to dig deep in order to make that move permanent over the summer. Leboeuf believes they should be exploring a deal for the talented 23-year-old, with it possible that USMNT star Pulisic and England playmaker Mount could be offloaded in order to make the money available that would allow for another big-money signing to be pushed through.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Chelsea defender Leboeuf has told ESPN: “Joao Felix is a great player. I think he’s the most dangerous player, the most entertaining player, the most artistic player at Chelsea right now. He’s been pretty consistent too, almost every game he creates something. Hopefully Chelsea will be able to sell a few players – maybe Pulisic and Mount – and can then get Felix on a permanent. It would be a lot of money, that’s the only worry for the owners. But in terms of a football player, I would sign him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic and Mount have seen questions asked of their respective futures at Stamford Bridge over recent weeks, with both approaching the final 12 months of their contracts without extensions being put in place.

WHAT NEXT? Felix has registered two goals through nine appearances for Chelsea and may form part of another spending spree from the Blues in the summer of 2023 that will build on previous business that has seen around £600m ($739m) splashed out on new faces since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took ownership of the Premier League giants.