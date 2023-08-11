Chelsea close to signing Romeo Lavia! Blues nearing agreement with Southampton over £50m-rated midfielder - but they want Moises Caicedo too

Brendan Madden
Rおmeo-Lavia(C)Getty Images
R. LaviaPremier LeagueChelseaTransfersLiverpool

Chelsea are close to hijacking another potential Liverpool deal having reportedly agreed terms with Southampton for midfielder Romeo Lavia.

  • Chelsea close to agreeing fee
  • Liverpool still in hunt
  • Clubs fight for Caicedo signature

WHAT HAPPENED? Sky Sports report that the Blues are close to an agreement with the Saints over a fee for the 19-year-old Belgian midfielder who has long been the focus of overtures of Liverpool this summer. Any deal is believed to be independent of Chelsea's fevered pursuit of Brighton's Moises Caicedo. The two clubs remain locked in a bidding war for the Ecuadorian international's signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have submitted several incrementally bigger bids for Lavia this summer but, as with Caicedo, it appears Chelsea have come big and late with a bid to close a deal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Moises Caicdeo Romeo Lavia Brighton SouthamptonGetty Images

Todd Boehly Chelsea 2022-23Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND LIVERPOOL? The two clubs will take a break from duelling in the transfer market and face off on the pitch against each other this Sunday, in the Premier League's opening weekend's most glamorous fixture.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

348264 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 137186Jude Bellingham
  • 40035Christopher Nkunku
  • 24537Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 25632Mason Mount
  • 14102Sandro Tonali
  • 44529Other
348264 Votes