Chelsea remind Mount and first-team squad of responsibilities after breaking coronavirus self-isolation

The 21-year-old was pictured playing football with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice after being instructed to remain at home

have reminded Mason Mount and the rest of their first-team squad of their responsibilities during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, after Mount broke his self-isolation.

The Blues players and staff were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, March 12.

However, Mount was pictured playing football at Trent Park Football Centre in Barnet on Sunday along with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice – a childhood friend of Mount’s.

Chelsea’s players had been told to avoid public spaces and meeting with friends, as advised by health authorities.

Current guidelines from the UK Government state that anyone displaying symptoms of the coronavirus, however mild, should remain at home for seven days from when the symptoms began.

Rice was not subject to self-isolation precautions as there have been no reported cases of players or staff having tested positive for the coronavirus at West Ham.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, was the first Premier League footballer to test positive for the coronavirus, and revealed on Friday that he was feeling well after recovering from his symptoms.

"Hi guys, as you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I've recovered from," he said in a video on social media.

"I'm following the health guidelines and self-isolating for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care."

A deep clean of Chelsea’s Cobham Training Centre has been carried out, with players expected to train at home in order to maintain their fitness.

While the training ground is not fully closed, only a small staff of people are currently working there.

A number of Premier League players have now tested positive for the coronavirus, and the future of the competition remains in doubt.

defender Daniele Rugani, another of the first high-profile footballers to contract the virus, told the club’s TV channel that he had felt lucky to have only suffered mild symptoms.

"I want to reassure everyone by saying that I am fine," he said. "I have always been quite well. I have not had the serious symptoms mentioned.

"I consider myself lucky even if it was a heavy blow, also because I was the first in our environment [and] served to raise the awareness of all those who had not understood the seriousness of the problem."