Fitness problems ALREADY for Chelsea! Reece James & Wesley Fofana left at home as Blues jet off on US tour

Chelsea have left Reece James and Wesley Fofana out of their squad for their pre-season tour of the United States due to illness and injury.

James and Fofana injured

Miss trip to the USA

Aubameyang, Ziyech & Lukaku missing too

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed that they have been forced to leave James and Fofana out of their squad for their trip to the US, with the former feeling unwell and the latter struggling with a knee injury. Chelsea have also left out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku, with all three likely to depart the club this summer. Along with James and Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja are also injured.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are trying to trim their squad this summer but are still taking 29 players Stateside, including summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

CHELSEA'S FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Kepa, Gabriel Slonina, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beach, Jamie Cumming.

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Bashir Humphreys, Levi Colwill, Ian Maatsen, Alfie Gilchrist.

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Cesare Casadei, Lewis Hall.

Attackers: Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Angelo Gabriel, Diego Moreira, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow, Dujuan Richards.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will play Wrexham, Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund in the USA.