Revealed: Chelsea to receive huge cut of Newcastle's £40m Tino Livramento transfer fee

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle and Southampton reached an agreement for the transfer of full-back Livramento, with the total fee reported to be around £40 million ($51m). Chelsea are to receive 50% of the transfer fee due to the player having a sell-on clause included to his contract when the Blues sold the player to the Saints in 2021, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After selling the 20-year-old to Southampton for £4m in 2021, Chelsea are owed at least £13m ($17m) and maybe up to £15.5m ($20m) on the Newcastle transaction.

WHAT NEXT? Livramento is still working his way back to full fitness after missing more than a year due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear, and he will need to be eased back into regular games. He featured only twice in the Premier League last season, making brief appearances in Southampton's last two matches.