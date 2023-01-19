Brighton set price tag for Chelsea-linked Caicedo amid 'understanding' over midfielder's exit

Brighton have reportedly set an asking price for Moises Caicedo, with Chelsea among those looking to land the Ecuador international midfielder.

Youngster starring for Seagulls

Asking price continues to rise

Premier League giants keen

WHAT HAPPENED? Caicedo has also been heavily linked with Liverpool in the recent past, with the talented 21-year-old seeing his stock soar on the back of a February 2021 transfer to the Amex Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The highly-rated South American only has 25 Premier League appearances to his name, but CBS Sports reports that his price tag now stands at £75 million-plus ($92m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brighton have already made it clear that a figure of around £40m ($49m) would only be enough for Caicedo’s “laces”, with any suitors needing to deep considerably deeper than that in order to get a deal done, but “understand” that a sale may have to be sanctioned if the youngster expresses a desire to move on.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea, who boast an excellent relationship with Brighton and currently have former Seagulls boss Graham Potter at their helm, are said to have tested the water when it comes to Caicedo by tabling an offer of around £65m ($80m) in the winter window of 2023.