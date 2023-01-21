'You can see his quality' - Chelsea's Potter lauds Mudryk debut against Liverpool but outlines cautious plan for £89m new signing

Graham Potter showered the praise on new £89 million ($102m) signing Mykhailo Mudryk as he dazzled in the goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Chelsea and Liverpool played out drab 0-0

Mudryk one of the few highlights

Potter full of praise for winger's performance

WHAT HAPPENED? Saturday's showcase event was a drab affair between two underperforming sides who perhaps deservedly find themselves mid-table. Mudryk's introduction on 55 minutes offered the most excitement, at least for Chelsea fans, and the Blues boss admitted he was impressed with the club's recent acquisition.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Mudryk] hasn't played football for a while, he's been on a mid-season break so we've had to manage his minutes and he's still in that phase," Potter told BT Sport after the match. "But I think you can see his quality. I thought he had a good impact on the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, the 22-year-old completed more dribbles than anyone else all match, despite featuring for only 35 minutes. Mudryk's vibrant display was a stark contract to the lack of creative impetus that has characterised Chelsea's recent performances, and has been largely attributable to their dire form of late. With the suspended Joao Felix soon to return and the recent acquisition of England starlet Noni Madueke from PSV, there looks to be light at the end of tunnel for Blues boss Potter.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After their elimination from the FA Cup third round two weeks ago, Chelsea aren't in action until February 3, when they host Fulham in the league.