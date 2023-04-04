Chelsea welcomed Frank Lampard to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to watch the Blues' match against Liverpool.

Lampard at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea just sacked Potter

Lampard fired by Everton in January

WHAT HAPPENED? A familiar face was spotted in the crowd, with iconic former Blues midfielder (and slightly less renowned manager) Lampard watching the mid-table team host Liverpool. He coached Chelsea from 2019 until early 2021, with the club going on to win the Champions League mere months after his departure.

While he's unlikely to be under consideration for a return to the Stamford Bridge dugout - his struggles at Everton haven't done him any favours as a candidate - his appearance in west London has led to mostly-joking chatter about a potential appointment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Julian Nagelsmann appears the more likely candidate to replace Graham Potter, with the German manager reportedly in discussions to take over after being sacked by Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will continue in the short-term under interim boss Bruno Saltor, trying to at least gain some late-season momentum to take into what could be a busy summer.