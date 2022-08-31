'I never cheated!' - Chelsea new boy Fofana accuses Rodgers of trying to 'expose' him in parting shot

Wesley Fofana has hit out at Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after sealing a record-breaking £75 million move to Chelsea.

Fofana completes Chelsea move

Posts message to Leicester fans

Includes dig at Brendan Rodgers

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's newest signing has posted a farewell message after completing his move to Stamford Bridge. The centre-back has thanked Leicester fans for their support but also taken aim at Rodgers. Fofana was dropped by Rodgers before completing his move after missing a training session and forced to watch Leicester's defeat to Southampton from the stands.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I chose not to communicate during this transfer window despite all the criticism and all the often false and misleading comments, even when they were coming from the club. I understood and I learned,” he wrote on Instagram.

"I didn't want to damage the image of the institution and I chose to take it rather than answer. I thank Top [Leicester chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] for his understanding, thanks to the managers, to the coach who has always appreciated me, even if he chose to expose me a lot lately... I got it coach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana has a lofty price tag to live up to at Chelsea and will need to hit the ground running with the Blues having managed just two wins from their first five games. Leicester have also endured a tough start and are bottom of the table without a win. Losing Fofana will not help Rodgers's task and the Foxes have precious time left in the window to reinvest in his squad.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA: Fofana could make his debut in Chelsea's next Premier League match on Saturday against West Ham.