Chelsea near deal to sign Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama

Chelsea are close to signing Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, GOAL understands.

Blues in talks to land teenager

Midfielder will sign five-year deal

Has release clause worth €40m

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Chelsea are in advanced negotiations to sign the 18-year-old from the Brazilian team, who are prepared to let him leave during the January transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Santos is set to sign a five-year contract with the Premier League team, who have been monitoring him since midway through 2022.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Santos has been seen as one of the most promising young players in the country and had recently signed a contract with the club that runs until 2027. It is not yet clear what fee Chelsea will pay Vasco for the rising star, but he has a release clause in his contract worth €40 million.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Before they can bring in new players, Chelsea will resume their Premier League campaign with a home game against Bournemouth on December 27.