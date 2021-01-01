Chelsea star Mount targeting Premier League and European glory under 'passionate' Tuchel

The midfielder is confident that the Blues can go onto achieve great things with the German manager at the helm

Chelsea star Mason Mount is targeting Premier League and Champions League glory under Thomas Tuchel, who he has described as "passionate" and "very clear" in his goals at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has had an immediate impact at Chelsea since replacing Frank Lampard in the managerial hot seat last month, winning six of his first eight games in charge.

Mount has been impressed with the German's no-nonsense approach behind the scenes and thinks the Blues are now in great shape to fight for major honours on both domestic and European fronts.

What was said?

Mount told the Daily Mail of Tuchel: "He’s very passionate. When he came in, we had a meeting, we had training and we had one day before a game and everyone knew their role with the team.

"It was very clear what he wanted. The players understand what a new manager wants and what his goal of playing is, what he wants off the ball, what he wants on the ball, what kind of movement. He made it very easy to understand. We’ve been learning more and more."

Asked what Chelsea can achieve with Tuchel in the dugout, the midfielder responded: "We need to be setting our targets at that vision of wanting to win Premier Leagues, wanting to win trophies, wanting to win the Champions League.

"I feel like with the group we have, we can definitely do it. We’re very hungry to achieve it, very driven."

How has Mount performed under Tuchel?

Mount was dropped to the bench for Tuchel's first game in charge against Wolves on January 27, leading to question marks over his position in the squad.

However, the England international has started all five of Chelsea's subsequent Premier League fixtures, scoring twice, including from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw with Southampton last weekend.

"I’m definitely not content with just playing well or having good games," Mount added on his form. "I want to do more. I’m happy but I’m not happy until I keep getting better and better and I’m at that stage where I know I can."

The bigger picture

Chelsea can move back into the Premier League's top four if they beat Manchester United on Sunday, which would complete a remarkable turnaround in fortunes since Tuchel's arrival.

The Blues warmed up for the contest by beating Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League last tie last week, and they also have an FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United next month.

