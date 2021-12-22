Chelsea star Mount reveals special dragon tattoo inspired by Champions League win over Man City

Mason Mount has revealed he has a special dragon tattoo inspired by Chelsea's Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

Chelsea lifted the European Cup for the second time in their history last season after edging an all-English showpiece against Premier League champions City.

Mount provided Kai Havertz with the assist for the only goal of the game at Estadio do Dragao, and the midfielder has now etched a permanent reminder of the occasion onto his skin.

Why does Mount have a dragon tattoo?

The tattoo design was chosen by Mount to reflect the name of Porto's stadium - Estadio do Dragao - as a dragon can be seen wrapped around the Champions League trophy on his body.

The Chelsea star has told Sky Sports of his unique body art, which was drawn by artist Miles Langford of the London Social Tattoo shop in Islington: "It is something that I thought of after the final.

"It has taken quite a long time to get the design and everything that I wanted but Miles, the tattooist, is brilliant, one of the best in the business. He did an unbelievable job with it.

"Obviously the stadium was Estadio do Dragao so I wanted that involved just for the memory of where we played and the atmosphere that was around the game. Having the dragon around the trophy just felt right for me. I am really happy with it and I love it."

Mount on his improvement under Tuchel

Chelsea's European success has served as the ideal springboard for Mount to take his game to the next level, with the 22-year-old now spearheading the club's 2021-22 Premier League title bid.

The Blues are sitting third in the table, six points behind City after 18 games, and Mount has already contributed seven goals and four assists to their cause.

The England international has credited Thomas Tuchel for helping to increase his output in the final third, adding on the German head coach: "He has definitely improved my attacking play. I had never really played as high up as I have under him before in my career.

"It is about getting into the box more, being more clinical, the final pass. It is about really putting that pressure on myself to be someone who creates."

Pressed on Chelsea's chances of winning the league this season, Mount replied: "The title has always been our goal. We want to be up there. More than ever this season, we feel like we have a big chance. We can definitely do it.

"We have the confidence. But we need to be humble and focused too. We need to keep doing the basics well."

