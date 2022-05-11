Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic had to be taken out of Wednesday's clash with Leeds after the Croatian was the victim of a horror tackle from Dan James.

Kovacic had to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 30th minute with Chelsea leading 1-0 on a Mason Mount goal.

James was sent off for the foul, leaving relegation-threatened Leeds down a man and a goal within the opening half.

What was said about Kovacic's injury?

"If we did not have the major injury to Mateo Kovacic, it would have been close to a perfect evening," Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel told the BBC. "It was a very strong performance from the start.

"It looks swollen and painful. It's the same ankle he had injured already. It doesn't look good."

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch also weighed in on his player's tackle, saying: "Two tackles in the last two games that are a little bit crossing the line and hurting the team. I'm not going to blame or finger point any of our players. They've given everything they can. We have to stay within boundaries in not jeopardising ourselves."

James' horror tackle on Kovacic

4' Leeds concede 😕

24' Dan James receives a red card😳



Leeds remain in the relegation zone as things stand 😬 pic.twitter.com/dU4LfTjjf8 — GOAL (@goal) May 11, 2022

Good decision from the referee for the Dan James red. Won the ball but a red for excessive force. Anthony Taylor didn't hesitate. #CFC #LEECHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 11, 2022

Atmosphere pretty angry inside Elland Road and now Dan James sent off. Leeds down to 10 men again. They're playing like a team doomed to relegation — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 11, 2022

RED CARD! 🟥



Dan James is shown a straight red card for this challenge on Mateo Kovačić! 😬 pic.twitter.com/c71IDj0DOZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2022

100 - Dan James' red, followed by Kalvin Phillips' yellow means Leeds this season are the first team to receive 100 cards in a single Premier League campaign (97 yellows, 3 reds). Feisty. pic.twitter.com/UMCjeANE8h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2022

Further reading