Chelsea midfielder Kovacic suffers 'major' injury in red-card tackle from Leeds' James
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic had to be taken out of Wednesday's clash with Leeds after the Croatian was the victim of a horror tackle from Dan James.
Kovacic had to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 30th minute with Chelsea leading 1-0 on a Mason Mount goal.
James was sent off for the foul, leaving relegation-threatened Leeds down a man and a goal within the opening half.
What was said about Kovacic's injury?
"If we did not have the major injury to Mateo Kovacic, it would have been close to a perfect evening," Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel told the BBC. "It was a very strong performance from the start.
"It looks swollen and painful. It's the same ankle he had injured already. It doesn't look good."
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch also weighed in on his player's tackle, saying: "Two tackles in the last two games that are a little bit crossing the line and hurting the team. I'm not going to blame or finger point any of our players. They've given everything they can. We have to stay within boundaries in not jeopardising ourselves."