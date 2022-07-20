Chelsea meet Sevilla's Kounde demands with fresh €65m transfer bid

With their prior offer rebuffed, the Stamford Bridge outfit are heading back to the table with renewed terms

Chelsea have increased their bid for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde to the €65 million (£55m/$66m) asking price provided by the Spanish outfit, GOAL can confirm, with the Blues tabling a fresh transfer offer in their attempt to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side have conducted a lengthy, on-off pursuit of the defender from La Liga over the past year, seeking to bring one of their long-term targets to the Premier League to shore up their defence.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen's departures, the need to bolster their back-line ranks has become more imperative - but having seen their previous bids knocked back for failing to match the price requested, they have now stumped up a deal that meets his valuation.

What is the latest on Chelsea's pursuit?

Having been turned down with a recent move for the defender, the Blues have returned with a package they hope will appease Sevilla, who have been reluctant to let one of their star performers depart the club this summer.

Reports confirmed by GOAL Spain have alluded to the fresh proposition as an attractive offer - and Chelsea will hope that it provides enough to sway the club as they work on the player.

Kounde is reportedly not only in discussions with the Premier League outfit but also with Barcelona over a potential move - though just how much financial clout the cash-strapped Blaugrana have after selling off key non-playing assets to land Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha remains to be seen.

What else are Chelsea planning in the market?

While the Blues have seen a fleet of outgoing faces following uncertainty surround the transition to the Todd Boehly era, the club now look to be moving forward with a belated transfer agenda.

Though Romelu Lukaku has been loaned back to Inter, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have both represented major statement signings for Chelsea, as Tuchel looks to revamp his squad for another silverware charge.

Another forward seems a likely option too after missing out on Barca new boy Raphinha. Chelsea had reportedly agreed a deal with Leeds United for the Brazilian, only for the latter to rebuff personal terms as he held out for Barca to stump up the cash for a deal with the Elland Road club.