New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to ‘help’ Dele Alli & plans to call ex-Spurs star amid Everton struggles

Mauricio Pochettino has taken the reins at Chelsea, but he is still keeping an eye on Dele Alli and intends to “help” the former Tottenham midfielder.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino worked with Dele at Spurs, helping to bring the best out of him, but has seen the ex-England international suffer a humbling fall from grace that has seen him flop at Everton and struggle during a loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas. Dele is now back at Goodison Park, with Pochettino planning to reach out and see if there is any way that he can help the 27-year-old to rediscover a lost spark.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino, who is the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge, has said of contacting Dele: “I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a little bit with him and hear. I want to help him and see what is going on with him. He is still young. And for sure he has the mentality. Now it’s a long time since I spoke to him but I want to contact him again and see what is going on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dele has returned to pre-season training at Everton, but it remains to be seen whether he has any part to play in Sean Dyche’s plans at Goodison Park. The Toffees boss has said of having an enigmatic talent at his disposal: “There isn’t anything other than getting him fit. I’ve heard all the noise, I’ve heard all the opinions and I’m pretty sure you’re aware that I like to make my own. But he needs to get fit. I’ve met him but I haven’t seen him train, I haven’t seen him play for Everton, I haven’t seen him train with us every day.”

WHAT NEXT? Dele spent seven years at Spurs between 2015 and 2022, scoring 67 goals in 269 appearances while earning 37 caps for England, but has regressed badly of late and may require another transfer in the current window despite being under contract at Everton until 2024.