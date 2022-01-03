Chelsea's Lukaku expected to return for Spurs clash after positive talks with club hierarchy

Romelu Lukaku held a positive meeting with Chelsea leadership on Monday, GOAL has learned, and he is expected to be included in the squad for Tottenham on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

The forward had been excluded on Sunday against Liverpool after his controversial, unsanctioned interview with Sky Sport Italia cast doubt on his future at Stamford Bridge.

But GOAL now understands there is little chance of him leaving the club anytime soon after joining just this past summer, as he won't push for a move.

What is the latest Lukaku development?

Talks between Lukaku and club leadership, including director Marina Granovskaia, occured on Monday and were received positively by all parties.

The Belgium international showed remorse in the meeting, with further details to be revealed on Tuesday afternoon in Thomas Tuchel's upcoming press conference.

The team hasn't made a final decision on his status for the Spurs game, but he's expected to be included.

What happened between Lukaku and the club?

Lukaku granted an unsanctioned interview to Sky Sport Italia several weeks ago that was published this past Thursday. In it, he critisised uchel's tactics and implied he wanted to go back to Inter while still in his prime (he is currently 28 years old).

“I’m not happy with the situation and that’s only natural," he said. "The head coach has decided to play a different system and I mustn’t let up, I need to keep working hard and be professional.

"I’m not happy with the situation but I’m a grafter and I mustn’t let up."

Tuchel was unhappy with the interview, which he felt blindsided by, and dropped Lukaku from his team over the weekend. Chelsea drew 2-2 with Liverpool.

Now, though, it appears the relationship between Lukaku and the Blues has been at least partially repaired in the short-term.

