'Women's football deserves better!' - Chelsea and Liverpool players react to shambolic WSL postponement six minutes into game

Chelsea and Liverpool players have expressed their anger after their Women's Super League match was abandoned after just six minutes.

Despite the pitch being hard when the players warmed up due to the low temperature at Kingsmeadow, the game was allowed to kick off.

However, just six minutes after the game began, the game had to be called off for fear of the players' safety.

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert appeared to be hurt after going in for a slide tackle, while Niamh Charles slipped a few times.

The decision to let the game go ahead and the late decision to abandon it has caused anger in the women's game and many players, including Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, have called for changes to be made in how such situations are dealt with.

Getty

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter