Chelsea & Liverpool-linked Kvaratskhelia will fetch €100 million transfer fee, insists Napoli star's agent

Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool, has seen his price tag set at €100 million (£87m/$97m).

Georgian winger starring in Serie A

Interest building from across Europe

Suitors must dig deep in order to do deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old winger has become one of the hottest prospects in world football after starring for the Serie A leaders in 2022-23. The Georgia international, who only moved to Italy from Dinamo Batumi over the summer, has registered eight goals and 10 assists this season to attract admiring glances from Europe’s biggest clubs and push his asking price beyond the nine-figure mark.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Christian Emile, has told Fabrizo Romano’s YouTube channel of the interest his client is generating from the Premier League and beyond: “You know what’s crazy, he’s done what he’s been doing in Russia and Europe for the past couple of years. He’s come to Napoli, he’s been brilliant, and people are talking about €100m. For me, if he continues to perform like this until the end of the season and next season, because there’s a 0% chance they sell him [in January]. He will reach €100m for sure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kvaratskhelia has been billed as ‘Kvaradona’ at Napoli, with comparisons already being made to club legend Diego Maradona – with the World Cup-winning Argentine icon having made a similar impact when gracing the books in Naples.

WHAT NEXT FOR KVARATSKHELIA? Napoli have a prized asset tied to a contract through to 2027, meaning that they are under no pressure to sell, and the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool will need to dig deep if they are to enter into negotiations for the most sought-after of talents.