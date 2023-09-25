Still not ready for management? Chelsea legend John Terry set to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia by taking Al-Shabab sporting director role

John Terry is set to follow Steven Gerrard's path and head to Saudi Arabia to join Pro League side Al-Shabab.

Terry on his way to Saudi Arabia

Will become Al-Shabab's sporting director

Refused managerial role at Al-Shabab

WHAT HAPPENED? After Gerrard, another former English football star Terry is all set to move to Saudi Arabia where he will take charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab as their sporting director, according to Sports Zone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Terry, who had formerly worked as an assistant manager at Aston Villa and Leeds United, is currently working at the Chelsea academy. The 42-year-old reportedly refused to accept a managerial role as he wanted to join the club on a short-term basis.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Al-Shabab are currently struggling at the bottom half of the league table with just eight points from their first seven games. They next face giants Al-Hilal in a Saudi Pro League clash on Friday.