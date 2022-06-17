Do Chelsea really want to sign ex-Lazio goalkeeper Strakosha on a free transfer - and is Kepa leaving?

The Blues are being linked with a move, but they already have two international keepers on their books

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is being linked with Chelsea as a player they could bring in as a free agent.

The Albania international finds himself without a club this summer after 208 appearances for the Serie A heavyweights in a decade-long stint in Rome.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper is now looking for a new challenge and admits a move to the Premier League would appeal to him.

Would Strakosha want to join Chelsea?

The Blues already have an established No 1 in their ranks in Senegal international Edouard Mendy.

Strakosha though has told the Here We Go Podcast of links to heavyweights of the English top-flight: “I’m really honoured to be linked with a top club like Chelsea, it’s a dream. I’m dreaming of Premier League since I was a kid.”

Is Kepa Arrizabalaga staying at Chelsea?

Any approach for Strakosha is unlikely for as long as Kepa Arrizabalaga remains at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea already exploring the option of bringing younger additions into Thomas Tuchel’s squad that boast the potential for future growth.

There has been plenty of talk regarding a move elsewhere for a Spain international who remains the most expensive keeper in world football following his £71 million ($87m) move to England in 2018.

Kepa has slipped down the pecking order since then, leading to the mounting transfer talk, but no buyer has been found and no spot has opened up in the Blues’ ranks.

Will Chelsea look to sign Strakosha?

By Nizaar Kinsella – Chelsea correspondent for GOAL

A lot needs to happen for Thomas Strakosha to join Chelsea.

Edouard Mendy is the undisputed number one so there might be a slot available as the No 2 goalkeeper if Kepa Arrizabalaga is sold.

However, his wages and price remain an issue despite the Blues being open to selling him. He wants to leave after losing his role as a cup goalkeeper in 2022.

Chelsea don't necessarily need to sign a goalkeeper to replace Kepa, with their loan star Nathan Baxter ready in the eyes of many ready for that role.

The Blues have been very active signing goalkeepers from Under-13s up this summer, with Eddie Beach joining from Southampton and Gabriel Slonina expected to join from Chicago Fire.

Neither of those two 18-year-old goalkeepers will have first team roles right away, but will hope to make it at Stamford Bridge some day.

