Chelsea's Joao Felix chant: Lyrics to Blues fans' song for January loan signing from Atletico Madrid that aims dig at Arsenal

Heading to Stamford Bridge and want to be sure you know what to sing? Look no further - here's the musical tribute to the Blues' new arrival.

Joao Felix has only been a Chelsea player for a matter of weeks but has already endeared himself to Blues fans following his loan move from Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international may have been sent off on his debut for his new club but quickly made amends, scoring his first goal for Chelsea on his return from suspension against West Ham United.

Fans were quick to celebrate Felix's goal in style with a new chant dedicated to the 23-year-old, which also includes a little dig at London rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea Joao Felix chant lyrics.

Joao Felix WOAH

Joao Felix WOOAAH

He came from Portugal

He hates the Arsenal!

(Repeat)

Chelsea's new chant shows Felix is already a popular figure at Stamford Bridge after joining the club in a £10 million loan deal as the Blues reportedly beat both Arsenal and Manchester United to his signature.

The transfer does not include a purchase option, and Felix remains contracted to Atletico until 2027, but the forward is not ruling out staying on at the club and will be hoping to he can impress in the Premier League.