Chelsea interested in Bruno Guimaraes transfer as Newcastle prepare club-record contract offer

Chelsea could make a bid to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, but the Magpies hope to fight off the interest by offering him a massive contract.

Chelsea to move for midfielder in January

Newcastle to offer massive salary

Brazilian tied to Magpies to 2026

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Blues are eager to strengthen their midfield and are considering making an approach for Guimaraes in the January transfer window, GOAL understands. However, Newcastle are determined to keep the Brazilian and are willing to offer their biggest ever contract to convince the midfielder to remain at St James' Park for years to come.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guimaraes only joined the Premier League side from Lyon in January this year and signed a deal that runs until 2026. Newcastle could offer him a deal worth around £200,000 per week, which would make him the highest-paid player in the squad and break their contract record.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are hoping to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge because they need to invest in the position in the coming transfer windows. N'Golo Kante has been ruled out for the long-term after suffering a setback in his recovery, while Italy international Jorginho could leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will hope to maintain that streak when they take on coach Graham Potter's former team Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.