Chelsea supporters interrupted a minute of applause in support of the people of Ukraine before their game against Burnley by chanting for their departing owner, Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich is actively looking to sell Chelsea, ending a hugely successful spell for the Blues during his time in charge.

And some Blues fans showed their loyalty to Abramovich as they disrupted a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, with many having seen their lives ripped apart following Russia's military invasion.

What's happened?

Chelsea's billionaire owner Abramovich, who has been at the Stamford Bridge helm since 2003, is actively looking to sell the club.

Abramovich is said to have set an asking price of £2.6 billion ($3.5bn), with all interested parties asked to submit a bid by mid-March.

He confirmed his intention to sell in a statement on the club website this week, ending a period in charge where Chelsea have won the Champions League twice along with multiple Premier League trophies.

And Blues supporters wanted to show their affection for Abramovich, chanting 'Roman Abramovich, Roman Abramovich' to interrupt a minute's applause as both sets of players also joined in the show of solidarity with Ukraine before kick-off.

The club's former captain John Terry, meanwhile, attracted criticism from Labour MP Chris Bryant after he posted an image of Abramovich on his social media accounts with the caption 'The Best'.

