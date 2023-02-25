'The nerves were kicking in' - Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez opens up on 'stressful' £106m deadline-day move from Benfica

Enzo Fernandez revealed how nervous he was before sealing a move to Chelsea in the final hours of deadline day.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues signed the Argentine from Benfica for a club and British transfer record of £106.8 million ($131m) on deadline day in the January transfer window.

The midfielder has now revealed how his nerves were kicking in ahead of sealing a move to the Premier League. He also insisted he never missed any training sessions at Benfica during the transfer saga despite speculation to the contrary.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Times, Fernandez said, "It was a stressful time. The nerves were kicking in as the final hours approached. It was all about me trying to keep calm and focusing on my football. I was training and playing when I could but it did get a bit hectic towards the end as the hours ticked by.

"A lot of stuff was filtering out through various sections of the press that maybe wasn’t akin to what was really going on. I know for a fact that I didn’t miss any training sessions. I know all the negotiations were conducted between the clubs. I just got on with it, kept my head down and kept going to training."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old has gone on to make three appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League so far and has provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENZO FERNANDEZ? He will be next seen in action on Sunday when Graham Potter's side take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.