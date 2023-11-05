'A legacy all managers would be proud of' - Chelsea boss Emma Hayes leaves Jonas Eidevall in awe but Arsenal coach jokes he will 'make life unpleasant' before she leaves WSL

Arsenal's Jonas Eidevall is surprised to see Chelsea manager Emma Hayes leaving the club at the end of the current season.

Eidevall hailed Hayes' legacy at Chelsea

Will try to make her life difficult in final season

Hayes in talks to join USWNT

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea on Saturday announced that their manager Emma Hayes will leave the club at the end of the season, a revelation that has everyone surprised including Arsenal boss Eidevall.

The Swedish coach hailed his colleague for the legacy she will leave behind in the Women's Super League as well as at the Blues. He also jokingly claimed that he and other WSL coaches will try and make the English manager's life difficult in her final season in the league.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Eidevall said: "I don’t know the reason why she’s leaving but there’s no doubt that she will leave a legacy at Chelsea. I think it’s a legacy that all football managers would be very proud of leaving. She should be very proud of that.

Article continues below

"One, I think me and all other managers are going to try and make life in the WSL as difficult and unpleasant for her as possible before she leaves. After that, she’s going to be one of the first ones after the season that I might pick up the phone and give a call to because I do think she has some really interesting ideas about football and how to build a football team and so on.

"When you’re not direct rivals, I would love to spend a little bit of time with her, listening to her experiences at Chelsea and so on, but that phone call has to wait and we have to remain competitors and hopefully she ends in a really bad way at Chelsea [laughs] but that’s not going to ruin her legacy anyway for that. But then best of luck for everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Hayes is yet to speak about her future post quitting the Chelsea job, it has been reported that the 47-year-old is in advanced talks to become the next US women's national team manager. The report further claimed that the USWNT job will make the current Blues manager the highest-paid coach in the world of women's football.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea and Arsenal are set to face each other for the first time this season in the WSL on December 10.