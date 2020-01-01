Chelsea defender Sarr joins Porto on season-long loan deal following free transfer to Stamford Bridge

The 21-year-old defender moved to the Blues from Nice on a five-year contract this summer, but has been sent out to continue his development

defender Malang Sarr has joined Portuguese champions on a season-long loan deal.

Sarr, 21, joined the Blues on a five-year contract from Nice earlier this summer and was always expected to head out on loan.

A international at six youth levels, Sarr made his Nice debut at just 17 years old and played more than 100 times for the side before joining Chelsea.

“I am very excited," Sarr told Porto's website. "It was an opportunity I was looking for, so I am grateful and happy to be here. I feel prepared to start helping the team to achieve their goals.

“FC Porto is the best club in , it is a very big club with talented players and a history that, for me, is very important. I know this story, it's a proud club and that's what I hope to find, a team that fights and with a good mentality.

“I know that Porto is an ambitious club and I also came for that. I'm looking forward to the competition, big games, the and helping the club and the team to win another league title.



“The Porto fans are very good. I know that they have been helping the team as much as possible and that they want to get back to the stadiums as soon as possible. But for now, I know that they will continue to support us to help us get where we want to be.”

Chelsea are known for their transfer strategy of hoovering up young talent and loaning players out to gain first-team experience, and this season has been no different.

As well as more senior players like Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta, Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, youngsters such as Ethan Ampadu and Jamie Cumming have been loaned out.

Sarr joins a Porto side which has risen back to the top of the pile in Portugal in recent seasons. Last season, they won a Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal double under Sergio Conceicao, and the Dragoes will be expected to keep the good times rolling in 2020-21.