Chelsea terminate Barkley's contract by mutual consent as summer clear-out continues

Chelsea have confirmed that midfielder Ross Barkley is now a free agent after leaving by mutual consent.

Barkley leaves after four years

Failed to live up to expectations

Available as a free agent

WHAT HAPPENED? Barkley has left the Premier League side after four years. The midfielder was contracted to the Blues until 2023 but his deal has been terminated early by mutual consent after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barkley's departure comes amid a summer clear-out at Stamford Bridge and more exits are expected. Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a return to Ajax, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to move to Bayer Leverkusen on loan.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

THE VERDICT: Barkley never quite managed to live up to the expectations that accompanied his signing for Chelsea from Everton in 2018. The midfielder won the FA Cup and the Europa League with the Blues but the club's decision to terminate his contract early speaks volumes.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARKLEY? Barkley will now look for a new club. Scottish Premiership side Rangers have already been linked with the midfielder whose status as a free agent is likely to attract admirers.