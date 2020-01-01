Chelsea complete £47.5m Werner signing from RB Leipzig

The highly-coveted frontman will finish up the Bundesliga season with his current side and move to London next month

have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with to sign striker Timo Werner on a five-year contract worth 170,000 per week, with the international set to arrive at Stamford Bridge in July as part of a £47.5 million deal.

The Blues confirmed that the prolific frontman will remain with his current club until the end of the season and, subject to a medical examination, will link up with his new side ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

A plethora of sides, including , , and , among others, had been credited with an interest in Werner, but Frank Lampard's outfit beat out the competition to sign a man who is currently enjoying the most prolific season of his career.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Werner said: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

The forward, capable of playing anywhere across the frontline but often deployed at part of a strike duo, has amassed an incredible 32 goals and 13 assists across 43 appearances this term and the club's hierarchy are understandably excited at completing the transfer coup.

Director Marina Granovskaia said of the signing: “We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.

“We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”

Currently sitting third in the Bundesliga, Leipzig are on course to qualify for the once again, although it is understood the striker will not take any more part in Die Roten Bullen's current campaign as UEFA seeks to finish up the 2019-20 edition of the competition.