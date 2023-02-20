Chelsea handed huge Champions League boost as Borussia Dortmund suffer Karim Adeyemi injury blow

Gill Clark
|
KARIM ADEYEMI BORUSSIA DORTMUND BUNDESLIGA 19022023Getty Images
ChelseaBorussia DortmundK. AdeyemiChelsea vs Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund look set to be without Karim Adeyemi for the return leg of their Champions League tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

  • Adeyemi scored in first leg
  • Will miss return through injury
  • Chelsea must win to progress

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund have confirmed that striker Adeyemi will miss the next three weeks after a tearing a muscle fibre against Hertha Berlin. Adeyemi was substituted during the 4-1 Bundesliga win on Sunday and is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury news may boost Chelsea's chances of progressing to the quarter-finals. Adeyemi scored the only goal of the first leg, racing past a helpless Enzo Fernandez on his way to netting a sensational solo effort. His strike means Chelsea have it all to do in the return fixture but the Blues will have home advantage when the two teams meet again on March 7.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund 2022-23Getty ImagesKARIM ADEYEMI BORUSSIA DORTMUND BUNDESLIGA 19022023Getty ImagesGraham Potter Chelsea 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have won just two games of their last 14 in all competitions and head to Tottenham next time out in the Premier League on Sunday.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

19529 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

  • 55%Round of 16
  • 21%Quarter-final
  • 8%Semi-final
  • 16%Final
19529 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks