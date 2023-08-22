Carney Chukwuemeka faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as Chelsea have confirmed that the teenager has undergone surgery on a knee injury.

Chukwuemeka picked up a knee injury

Had to undergo surgery

Will be out for around six weeks

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenager had been flourishing under Mauricio Pochettino at the start of the new Premier League season, and scored his first senior goal against West Ham on Sunday, which helped the Blues equalise after falling behind in the seventh minute through a Nayef Aguerd strike. However, he got injured right after the goal and was replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk as the Blues eventually fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chukwuemeka has already had surgery on the issue, and will reportedly be out of action for at least six months. Chelsea now have eight senior players on their injury list, including Reece James, Trevor Chalobah, Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Chelsea put out a statement confirming the latest injury blow, which read: "Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday. Last night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery. The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."

The player also posted an emotional update after his injury with a picture celebrating his goal: "From Joy to Pain within minutes."

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will face newly-promoted Luton Town next at Stamford Bridge on Friday.