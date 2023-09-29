'Fit and healthy again' - Chelsea's August goal of the month winner Carney Chukwuemeka posts positive social media update on fitness

Soham Mukherjee
Carney Chukwuemeka GFXGetty/Goal/@@Chukwuemekaa10 Twitter
C. ChukwuemekaPremier LeagueChelsea

Carney Chukwuemeka shared that he has returned to full training with the first-team after being sidelined for nearly a month due to injury.

  • Chukwuemeka picked up a knee injury
  • Had to undergo the knife
  • Has returned to first-team training

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenager suffered a knee injury right after scoring against West Ham which forced him to undergo surgery. However, Chukwuemeka, who had been working on his fitness, is finally back in team training and will now push towards making a return to competitive football.

The player shared a heartfelt post on Twitter on his return to practice and wrote: "Yhh mann😁Thank you Jesus for making me fit and healthy again🙏🏾"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was estimated that Chukwuemeka would be out of action for six weeks and his potential return was marked in early October. Given that the player has started training with the team it is suggested that his recovery is going according to schedule.

WHAT NEXT? Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to risk the player against Fulham on Monday evening but could throw him into the mix against Burnley at Turf Moor on October 7.

