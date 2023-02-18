Cesar Azpilicueta head injury latest: Chelsea defender in hospital but awake after scary collision against Southampton requires oxygen

Chelsea lost captain Cesar Azpilicueta to a head injury during Saturday's game against Southampton, and he's now under medical supervision.

Azpilicueta injured by high boot

Needed oxygen

Awake in local hospital

WHAT HAPPENED? There were worrying scenes during Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton, as Azpilicueta suffered a nasty-looking head injury. The defender was hurt by a high boot as he challenged for the ball with Sekou Mara. The game was stopped for at least 10 minutes as Azpilicueta received treatment from the club's medical staff. Azpilicueta was given oxygen but was able to wave to fans as he finally departed.

Manager Graham Potter has since provided an update on the player, revealing he is awake and speaking with his wife in the hospital.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's in hospital," Potter told reporters. "He is conscious and speaking to his wife. Hopefully he is in the best place and we're monitoring. He need to take all the precautions we need to take now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were already 1-0 down to the Premier League's bottom side when Azpilicueta was stretchered off, and the sight of their captain in poor health caused visible angst among the Blues players. Chelsea and Southampton wished the best for the player on social media as they awaited further information on his condition.

IN THREE PHOTOS

Getty

Twitter

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR AZPILICUETA? Chelsea will take precautions to ensure Azpilicueta is safe before even considering a potential return.