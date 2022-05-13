Chelsea boss Tuchel happy to be 'bad guy' in FA Cup final against Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel is aware that is Chelsea team will not enjoy much neutral support on Saturday when they battle Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

The Blues are out to avenge February's Carabao Cup defeat, when they went down to Jurgen Klopp's men on penalties.

Since that clash the Londoners have plunged into crisis as a result of government sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich, who is set to sell the club to a consortium headed by Todd Boehler.

What did Tuchel say about the FA Cup final?

“Kloppo is the master of being the underdog,” he told reporters on Friday. “He can talk you into being the underdog against Villarreal and against Benfica, and it’s a miracle how they even draw against them.

"He does it all the time. That’s part of it, where the sympathy comes.

“There’s nothing to be jealous of; Kloppo is a fantastic guy, funny guy, one of the best coaches in the world and that’s what he does. When he trained Dortmund, the whole country loved Dortmund. Now he trains Liverpool and you have the feeling the whole country loves Liverpool.

“It’s a big credit to him and this is what you deal with if you play a team against him. But it’s always the fun part and so if we are the bad guys tomorrow, then no problem. We take that role. We don’t want to have the sympathy of the country tomorrow – we want to have the trophy.”

Can Chelsea thwart quadruple dreams?

Liverpool take the field at Wembley still in the chase for a quadruple, with the Premier League finale and Champions League final still to come.

Tuchel, though, believes that the Carabao Cup decider demonstrated his team has what it takes to upset the Reds.

“They allow chances. We proved it – we had big chances in the Carabao Cup final. But it’s their approach," he added.

"They are the team who put strikers of other teams into offside by far the most. They only play this high line because they always have pressure on the ball.

"It’s very hard to exploit these spaces because you need perfect timing. But you can find solutions if you have a perfect day.”

