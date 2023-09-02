'People need to learn about that' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino draws Lionel Messi comparison as he discusses Cole Palmer's big-money arrival from Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino says he will not promise Cole Palmer playing time, a policy the Chelsea boss has always employed –– even with Lionel Messi.

Palmer arrives for £43m

New boss offers no playing guarantee

Gave Messi got same treatment at PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino was discussing Palmer's £42.5m ($54m) arrival at a press conference ahead of Chelsea's meeting with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. When asked about the 21-year-old's desire for first team football, Pochettino said he would offer no guarantees.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino explained: "If someone guarantees to some player to play, ok but that is not the case here."

"The player needs to come and to perform and let us manage and then, if he deserves to play, he will, I am sure that was the same at City. But for us even when you pay big money for a player at Chelsea, it doesn’t mean you are guaranteed to play. That's the wrong way to think."

"People need to learn about that. When we sign a player we do it for them to be part of the squad, involved in the squad, be part of the club. Be part of the dynamic. We never sign players who we promise will play. It has never happened, even when we signed Messi at Paris St-Germain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: How Palmer will fit into Chelsea's expensively-assembled squad will be intriguing to see. The Blues are certainly not short of options in the attacking midfield department.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND COLE PALMER? Palmer has been named on the bench for Chelsea's Saturday afternoon meeting with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.