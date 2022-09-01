Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in the Premier League, with the ex-Arsenal striker joining Chelsea from Barcelona in a £10 million ($12m) deal.

Striker back in the Premier League

Two-year contract signed

Alonso moves in the opposite direction

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabon international only moved to Camp Nou in January, after being frozen out at Emirates Stadium, but he has returned to London on a two-year contract. His latest transfer agreement sees Marcos Alonso move in the opposite direction to Catalunya.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he has filled a wide attacking role on a regular basis across his career to date, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that Aubameyang - who he has worked with before at Dortmund - can become the central striker they are crying out for. He previously hit 92 goals through 163 appearances for Arsenal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG: As a proven Premier League performer, the 33-year-old will want to hit the ground running at Chelsea – with the Blues next in action against West Ham on Saturday.