The Premier League has announced a series of fixture amendments for matches in April, including several key games featuring top clubs.

Chelsea's clash with Arsenal and Liverpool's battle with Manchester United are among the games impacted, with seven matches moved to accommodate live TV coverage and to accommodate rescheduled dates.

Some matches could still be altered depending on FA Cup and Champions League schedules, with several clubs still involved in both competitions.

Which games have been moved?

Liverpool's clash with Manchester United at Anfield has been moved to April 19, while Chelsea's match against Arsenal will take place the following evening while being broadcast on Sky Sports.

Arsenal's clash with Man Utd, a vital battle in the race for a Champions League spot, will now take place on April 23 at 12:30 local time.

The Merseyside derby, meanwhile, is set for April 24, although that could change if Liverpool reach the Champions League semi-finals.

However, the Premier League has yet to announce a rescheduled date for the north London derby, which was postponed in January due to a series of positive Covid-19 tests in the Arsenal squad.

Fixture list in full

Wednesday 6 April

19:30 Burnley v Everton

Saturday 16 April

12:30 Spurs v Brighton (BT Sport)

17:30 Aston Villa v Liverpool (Sky Sports)*

* Subject to FA Cup semi-final participation

Sunday 17 April

12:00 Leeds v Chelsea (Sky Sports)*

14:15 Newcastle v Leicester (Sky Sports)

16:30 Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports)*

* Subject to FA Cup semi-final participation

Tuesday 19 April

20:00 Liverpool v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April

19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

19:45 Everton v Leicester

19:45 Newcastle v Crystal Palace

20:00 Man City v Brighton

Thursday 21 April

19:45 Burnley v Southampton (Sky Sports)

Saturday 23 April

12:30 Arsenal v Man Utd (BT Sport)

17:30 Brentford v Spurs (Sky Sports)**

* Subject to other clubs' Champions League participation

Sunday 24 April

14:00 Brighton v Southampton

14:00 Burnley v Wolves

14:00 Chelsea v West Ham (Sky Sports)*

16:30 Liverpool v Everton (Sky Sports)*

* Subject to Champions League participation

Saturday 30 April

12:30 Newcastle v Liverpool (BT Sport)

17:30 Leeds v Man City (Sky Sports)

Sunday 1 May

14:00 Everton v Chelsea (Sky Sports)*

16:30 West Ham v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

* Subject to Champions League participation

Monday 2 May

20:00 Man Utd v Brentford (Sky Sports)*

* Subject to Champions League participation

