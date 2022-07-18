Chelsea 2022-23 transfers: Every done deal for the Blues

The full list of transfer ins and outs at Stamford Bridge in 2022-23

Chelsea are embarking on a new era in 2022-23, with new owner Todd Boehly adopting a new approach to transfer activity following the two-decade-long stewardship of Roman Abramovich. Head coach Thomas Tuchel has had to contend with the departure of a number of players, but signings have been made.

The Blues of Stamford Bridge will have an altogether different look as they look to compete once again in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

GOAL brings you all you need to know about Chelsea's transfer activity this season so far.

Chelsea transfers 2022-23

The addition of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City was the marquee move for Chelsea in the 2022-23, with centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly following from Napoli a few days later.

Such reinforcements were required following the loss of key players such as Antonio Rudiger, who went to Real Madrid on a free transfer, loan departee Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter, and Andreas Christensen, who signed for Barcelona for free.

Chelsea summer signings

Player

Nationality

Previous club

Fee

Raheem Sterling

England

Man City

£47.5m

Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegal

Napoli

£34m

Eddie Beach

Wales

Southampton

Undisc.

Omari Hutchinson

Jamaica

Arsenal

Undisc.

Chelsea summer sales

Player

Nationality

New club

Fee

Romelu Lukaku

Belgium

Inter

Loan (€8m)

Antonio Rudiger

Germany

Real Madrid

Free

Andreas Christensen

Denmark

Barcelona

Free

Danny Drinkwater

England

Released

Free

Charly Musonda

Belgium

Released

Free

George McEachran

England

Released

Free

Thierno Ballo

Austria

Wolfsberger

Free

Karlo Ziger

Croatia

Gorica

Free

Jake Clarke-Salter

England

QPR

Free

George Nunn

Ireland

Derby County

Free

Lucas Bergstrom

Finland

Peterborough

Loan

Sam McClelland

N. Ireland

Barrow

Loan

Ethan Wady

United States

Woking

Loan

Nathan Baxter

England

Hull

Loan

Prince Adegoke

England

Welling Utd

Loan

Jamie Cumming

England

MK Dons

Loan

Ian Maatsen

Netherlands

Burnley

Loan

