Chawinga on scoring return with Jiangsu Suning after coronavirus hiatus

The Malawian star is excited to make an impactful start with her Chinese outfit after months of lockdown in China

Jiangsu Suning striker Tabitha Chawinga is delighted about her bright start to the season after contributing a goal in her Chinese Women's Super League side's 3-2 opening triumph over Hebei Fortune on Sunday.

Chawinga continued from where she left off last season, scoring Jiangsu's winner in her first match in 2020 against Hebei after a nine-month hiatus occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old, who featured for the opening 45 minutes of the contest, believes her team deserved the victory against the newly-promoted side in the five-goal thriller.

"I am very happy and excited that we started the season on a winning note," Chawinga told Goal.

"As the champions, every team will be aiming to beat us but we got our goals early and that was enough to give us the victory, although it was a tough game.

"We almost threw away our lead in the first half because a number of top players are yet to join the team, including [Elizabeth] Addo and the coach was also trying to make some changes to manage the team better.

"We're happy with the win and I think we truly deserved it. We will aim to continue to build on that in our upcoming matches this season."

The Malawi international last kicked the ball on December 2 when her brace helped Jiangsu defeat Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels 2-0 to finish as runners-up at the AFC Women's Club Championship.

Overall, she helped Jiangsu to a quadruple, including the first Chinese title since 2009 last season, scoring 38 goals and claimed three top scorer awards along with the Player of the Year.

Having scored 12 goals in 14 matches last season, Chawinga opened her 2020 campaign account with Jiangsu's third of the match against Hebei.

And she could not contain her joy as she opened up on making a scoring start and target for the season while reflecting on her lockdown experience in .

"Besides the win, I am very delighted about getting myself on the scoresheet," she continued.

"Being unable to play football for about nine months was not easy but I am happy to start the season well and also score in my first match.

"It was a rough experience to be indoors for months and being unable to go out for training and no chance to work out during the coronavirus in China. I'm glad now that football is finally back.

"I really do not have any personal goal target this season but I am determined to continue working hard to score as many as possible to help the team.

"I'm happy with my progress here [in China] with Jiangsu and hoping to help the team achieve greater success than we did last season."

She will hope to continue her impressive start when they take on Henan Jianye in their next league fixture on Wednesday.