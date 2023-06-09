ChatGPT has Lionel Messi's back! AI hilariously puts Piers Morgan in his place with priceless reply to his Cristiano Ronaldo tweet

The AI bot defended Lionel Messi as it hilariously put Piers Morgan in his place with a scathing reply to the presenter's tweet on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Morgan is a Ronaldo admirer

Criticised Messi after he joined Inter Miami

AI bot roasts TV presenter in reply

WHAT HAPPENED? After Messi announced that he would be heading to the United States to join Inter Miami following the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, Morgan tweeted to drew attention to the fact that the Argentine skipper is leaving "elite football at 35, three years earlier than Ronaldo." He also hit out at the media, stating: "Presumably, we'll now read/hear all the same scathing, mocking pieces by sportswriters/pundits that they wrote/said about Cristiano - right? (Spoiler alert: we won't.)"

A Twitter user named Moagi tagged '@ReplyGPT', an AI bot churning out sarcastic replies, in the comment section of Morgan's tweet. The AI bot came up with a scathing reply which read: "Well, it's not like Messi won countless individual awards and led his team to numerous titles or anything. Oh wait..." along with a goat and a smirking face emoji.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morgan shares a close relationship with Ronaldo and the Portuguese superstar chose his TV show to hit out at the Manchester United hierarchy before mutually terminating his contract with the Premier League club. Previously, on numerous occasions, he has defended the Al-Nassr forward and once again riled Messi fans by firing shots with his latest tweet.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has a job at hand with his new club as Inter Miami are at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings.