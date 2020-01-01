Champions League top scorers 2020-21: Haaland, Rashford and Morata lead the way

Here's what you need to know about the top scorers in this year's competition, with candidates from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Juventus

The group phase of the 2020-21 is winding down, with the eagerly-anticipated knockout phases of the tournament starting in a few short months.

There is still a lot to play for as the competition nears the end of the group phases, with even more mouthwatering ties ahead.

Goal will keep you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Champions League players this season.

Champions League 2020-21 Top Scorers

Wonderkid Erling Haaland leads the pack with six goals for Dortmund, already setting Europe alight in his first full season at the side.

He is followed closely by Marcus Rashford and Alvaro Morata, who both have five strikes apiece for and respectively - with Rashford setting a new Champions League record with his hat-trick against RB Leipzig.

New signing Diogo Jota has hit the ground running at Liverpool since arriving from in the summer, and already has four strikes to his name in his debut campaign for the Reds.

*Correct as of games played before Dec 1, 2020.

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Erling Haaland 6 =2 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 5 =2 Alvaro Morata Juventus 5 4 Diogo Jota Liverpool 4 =5 Alassane Plea 3 =5 Lionel Messi 3 =5 Kingsley Coman 3 =5 Ciro Immobile 3 =5 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 3 =5 Duvan Zapata 3 =5 Timo Werner 3 =5 Ferran Torres 3 =5 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 3 =5 Sergio Oliveira 3

Who finished top in 2019-20?

Robert Lewandowski was the top-scorer in last season's Champions League, his 15 strikes instrumental in Bayern Munich winning the competition.

The German giants picked up their sixth Champions League trophy after beating 1-0 in the final of the tournament, with Kingsley Coman netting the winning goal early in the second half.

He was followed by Haaland with 10 strikes for both and Dortmund, and Bayern team-mate Serge Gnabry's nine strikes placing him third.