Champions League last-16 draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Liverpool land Atletico & Chelsea tackle Bayern
Liverpool’s defence of their Champions League crown will continue with a two-legged tie again Atletico Madrid in the last 16, while Manchester City take on Real Madrid.
Chelsea will be involved in another heavyweight tie, as they face German giants Bayern Munich, and Tottenham – the beaten finalists from 2019 – must try and overcome RB Leipzig.
Barcelona have regularly expressed a desire to get back on top of the podium in European competition and continue their adventure against Napoli.
Paris Saint-Germain, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, will take in a tough test against Borussia Dortmund.
Cristiano Ronaldo, as the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer, can add to his stunning collection of continental efforts in a meeting with Lyon, while Atalanta’s clash with Valencia completes the first knockout stage.
Champions League last-16 draw in full:
Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Atalanta vs Valencia
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Lyon vs Juventus
Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
Napoli vs Barcelona
