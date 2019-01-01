Champions League last-16 draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Liverpool land Atletico & Chelsea tackle Bayern

The current holders of the continental crown are heading back to Wanda Metropolitano while beaten finalists from 2019, Spurs, lock horns with Leipzig

’s defence of their crown will continue with a two-legged tie again in the last 16, while take on .

will be involved in another heavyweight tie, as they face German giants , and – the beaten finalists from 2019 – must try and overcome .

have regularly expressed a desire to get back on top of the podium in European competition and continue their adventure against .

, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, will take in a tough test against .

Cristiano Ronaldo, as the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer, can add to his stunning collection of continental efforts in a meeting with , while ’s clash with completes the first knockout stage.

Champions League last-16 draw in full:

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Lyon vs

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona

