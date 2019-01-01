Champions League final on UK TV: What channels are Spurs vs Liverpool on & how to live stream

Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino will finally win silverware for their club on Saturday - here's how to follow what promises to be a thrilling game

face on Saturday in the final at ’s Wanda Metropolitano, with the fixture the biggest club match in the European footballing calendar.

The 64th European Cup final – and the 27th since the competition was rebranded in the 1992-93 season – promises to be a particularly special affair.

Played between two Premier League clubs with give it a special atmosphere, though it also offers the opportunity for managers Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino to score their first silverware at the Reds and Spurs respectively.

Both bosses have been lauded for the work they have done with their clubs, but they have nothing tangible to show for it as yet. For one of them, that will change in the Spanish capital.

If those sub-plots are not enough to stir intrigue, the very fact that the teams are known as two of the most dashing and dynamic on the continent should be sufficient to draw the attention.

With an expected television audience of over 300 million worldwide drawn from more than 200 different countries, it will be one of the biggest events of the year.

How to watch the Champions League final in the UK

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live / YouTube

The Champions League final will be readily available to watch in the UK, with subscribers to BT Sport able to catch the game on BT Sport 2 or BT Sport 4K UHD, though the latter channel is not available on Sky subscriptions.

Streaming the match also promises to be straightforward for subscribers, who can use the BT Sport Live app to watch the game unfold as it happens.

There will also be the opportunity for non-subscribers to watch the game live. It will be made available to stream via the BT Sport website, the BT Sport YouTube channel and also the BT Sport app.

Article continues below

This was successfully implemented during last season’s Champions League final, in which Liverpool fell to a 3-1 defeat against , with Loris Karius’ errors and Gareth Bale’s stunning overhead kick the standout memories from that encounter in Kiev.

The match is not available, however, on free-to-air television.

For fans wanting to tune in via the radio, BBC Radio 5 Live will be carrying a commentary of the game.