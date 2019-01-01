Champions League final on Australian TV: What channels are Spurs vs Liverpool on & how to live stream

Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino will finally win silverware for their club on Saturday - here's how to follow what promises to be a thrilling game

face on Saturday in the final at ’s Wanda Metropolitano, with the fixture the biggest club match in the European footballing calendar.

The 64th European Cup final – and the 27th since the competition was rebranded in the 1992-93 season – promises to be a particularly special affair.

Being played between two Premier League clubs will give it a special atmosphere, though it also offers the opportunity for managers Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino to score their first silverware at the Reds and Spurs, respectively.

Both bosses have been lauded for the work they have done with their clubs, but they have nothing tangible to show for it as yet. For one of them, that will change in the Spanish capital.

If those sub-plots are not enough to stir intrigue, the very fact that the teams are known as two of the most dashing and dynamic on the continent should be sufficient to draw the attention.

With an expected television audience of over 300 million worldwide drawn from more than 200 different countries, it will be one of the biggest events of the year.

How to watch the Champions League final in

Australian TV channel Online stream N/A Optus Sports

Coverage is available in Australia, where the game begins at 5am AEST, exclusively through Optus Sport, who also carry Premier League coverage and the forthcoming European Championship qualifiers.

The channel is available to Optus customers on eligible Optus mobile or broadband plans, though non-Optus customers can subscribe for $14.99 per month.

Article continues below

For fans wanting to watch the match on their television, subscribers can access the stream through Fetch, Xbox or one of a variety of streaming devices, which include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.

Meanwhile, those seeking to watch the game on laptop or PC can simply log onto the Optus Sport website to view the live action.

For those on the go, there is a mobile and tablet app that is compatible with IOS and Android devices. This can be downloaded from the app story and subscribers can log in with their username and password to view the action wherever they are.