Champions League & Europa League on UK & US TV: Which channels will knockout games be on?

August marks the return of the UEFA competitions' knockout rounds and here's all the information on how to watch the games on television

and action will resume this month after both tournaments were suspended in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

After nearly four months of suspension, the knockout stages of both 2019-20 competitions will begin again imminently - though not without some substantial changes.

Goal has everything you need to know about how to watch this year's UCL and UEL matches on television, when the games will take place and more.

Explained: Champions League 2020 tournament

Contents

Champions League round of 16

head into their round of 16 fixture against with a narrow 2-1 lead, while trail 1-0.

will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit when they face off against , and and will battle it out following a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg.

Date Game TV channel (UK/US) Kick-off time (BST/ET) Aug 7 Man City vs Real Madrid BT Sport 1 / CBS Sports Network 8pm / 3pm Aug 7 Juventus vs Lyon BT Sport 2 / CBS Sports Network 8pm / 3pm Aug 8 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 8 Barcelona vs Napoli BT Sport 2 / CBS Sports Network 8pm / 3pm

Champions League quarter-finals

UEFA announced on June 17 that due to the spread of Covid-19, the remaining stages of the Champions League would change significantly, format-wise.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final stages will played in a single-leg format instead of the traditional two-legged format, beginning on August 12, 2020 to August 23, 2020.

Additionally, the games will no longer be played at each stadium's respective home venues. They will be played at neutral venues in Portugal: the Estadio da Luz and Estadio Jose Alvalade. All matches are set to be played behind closed doors.

Date Game TV channel (UK/US) Kick-off time (BST/ET) Aug 12 vs PSG BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 13 vs BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 14 Quarter-final 3 BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 15 Quarter-final 4 BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm

Champions League semi-finals

Both semi-finals featuring the winners of the quarter-finals will take place at the Estadio da Luz and Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Date Game TV channel (UK/US) Kick-off time (BST/ET) Aug 18 Semi-final 1 BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 19 Semi-final 2 BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm

Champions League final

The Champions League final will take place on August 23, 2020 at the Estadio da Luz.

The 2019-20 final was set to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, , but the venue will now host the 2020-21 final instead.

Date Game TV channel (UK/US) Kick-off time (BST/ET) Aug 23 Final BT Sport Ultimate / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm

Europa League round of 16

Only six of the eight first-leg matches of the Europa League round of 16 were played in March before the rest of the games were postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.

UEFA announced on June 17 that the remaining second-leg matches will be played from August 5-6, at the home team's stadium.

The two ties that had yet to play their first legs, however, will now be played in a single-leg format instead at neutral grounds in .

vs will be played at Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, while vs will be played at MSV-Arena in Duisburg.

Date Game TV channel (UK/US) Kick-off time (BST/ET) Aug 5 Copenhagen vs BT Sport 3 / CBS All Access 5:55pm / 12:55pm Aug 5 vs BT Sport 2 / CBS Sports Network 5:55pm / 12:55pm Aug 5 Inter vs Getafe BT Sport 2 / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 5 Man Utd vs LASK BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 6 vs BT Sport 2 / CBS All Access 5:55pm / 12:55pm Aug 6 Sevilla vs Roma BT Sport 3 / CBS All Access 5:55pm / 12:55pm Aug 6 vs BT Sport ESPN / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 6 vs BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm

Europa League quarter-finals

The Europa League quarter-finals will take place from August 10-11 2020 at neutral stadiums in Germany.

Date Game TV channel (UK/US) Kick-off time (BST/ET) Aug 10 Semi-final 1 TBA / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 10 Semi-final 2 TBA / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 11 Semi-final 3 TBA / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 11 Semi-final 4 TBA / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm

Europa League semi-finals

The Europa League semi-finals will take place on August 16 & 17 2020, at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne and Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.

Date Game TV channel (UK/US) Kick-off time (BST/ET) Aug 16 Semi-final 1 BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm Aug 17 Semi-final 2 BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access 8pm / 3pm

Europa League final

The Europa League final will be played on August 23, 2020 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.