Champions League and Europa League finals postponed because of coronavirus pandemic

The showpiece finals were due to take place in May, but instead become the latest sporting events to be postponed because of the outbreak

UEFA has formally announced the postponements of the and finals because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Women's Champions League final has also been postponed.

The decision was widely expected given the scale of the pandemic, but was formally taken by a working group set up by UEFA in response to the outbreak.

The group, comprising of representatives of European clubs and leagues, made the decision in a video conference chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

No decision has yet been taken on alternative dates.

"The working group will analyse the options available," read a UEFA statement. "The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course."

