Champions League: Abraham key for Chelsea against Bayern Munich - Situma

Champions League: Abraham key for Chelsea against Bayern Munich

The former Harambee Stars defender has explained why the youngster can fire the Blues over their German opponents

Retired defender James Situma believes striker Tammy Abraham will be key for against in the Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

Chelsea will host the German champions at Stamford Bridge for the first leg encounter.

The two-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) winning captain picked players from both sides who will have a great impact on the tie.

“Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry will play critical roles for Bayern while for Chelsea, Tammy Abraham will be key for them especially if he gets some good service from the wingers,” Situma added.

“I have picked Abraham because I know the Blues will come with an attacking mind especially because they are at home.”

Ultimately, despite the threat of Abraham, the Kenyan believes Bayern are the favourites.

“Bayern Munich will carry the day,” Situma told Goal .

“On paper, Bayern Munich are a better team because I believe Chelsea are still undergoing a rebuilding process but again let us not assume it is not a tricky game.

“If you also look at their domestic performances, Chelsea have been off and on while Bayern Munich have been picking good results consistently and so they come into this game with some advantage.

“But at the end of the day let us not write Chelsea off because they have also prepared and are targeting a win at home.”

The former and Kakamega defender also spoke about the 2012 victory Chelsea had against Bayern in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in .

“Football has got a lot of surprising things and each club has got a bogey team that even when they are in the worst of form they may turn up and surprise the team that is big and in great form,” Situma concluded.

Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller are Bayern Munich's players who faced Chelsea in the 2012 final and could enjoy starts again on Tuesday.